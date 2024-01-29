All windows in "Other Window and Tabs" Menu Option have the exact same tabs
-
When you have multiple Windows open and go int Menu (Top Left Corner, Vivaldi Icon or Burger Menu) -> Windows -> Other Windows and Tabs ->[Any of the Windows] you will see the same list of tabs for every window listed there instead of the tabs that are part of the respective window.
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Since when happens: since I use Vivaldi, mid 2023
OS / Version : Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007) German Language
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi:flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps