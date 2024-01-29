Thanks for all the nice work in shaping an excellent feed reader. I also agree with you about all the considerations about the freedom from the big tech that the simple choice to consume content by feed instead of by visiting websites, can represent.

Just one think I need to better understand, which it interests me a lot: from what you write, I understand I can use the feed reader without using email client, or calendar. You wrote:

"But even if you haven’t enabled mail, calendar, or feeds, you can still subscribe to the feed of a website that supports it. Vivaldi will enable your Feed Reader at any time you subscribe to a feed."

Well, it is true that Vivaldi let me subscribe to feeds without enabling email client, but if I want to read my feeds I must enable all email, calendar etc. Is it true? Sorry if I misunderstood something, as I feel I have probably done!