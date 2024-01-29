Vivaldi Feed Reader: Break free from the algorithm
-
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi’s feeds breaks free from Big Tech’s mould, showcasing the untapped potential of how you can absorb content efficiently based on your preferences. Let’s discover its benefits.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thanks for all the nice work in shaping an excellent feed reader. I also agree with you about all the considerations about the freedom from the big tech that the simple choice to consume content by feed instead of by visiting websites, can represent.
Just one think I need to better understand, which it interests me a lot: from what you write, I understand I can use the feed reader without using email client, or calendar. You wrote:
"But even if you haven’t enabled mail, calendar, or feeds, you can still subscribe to the feed of a website that supports it. Vivaldi will enable your Feed Reader at any time you subscribe to a feed."
Well, it is true that Vivaldi let me subscribe to feeds without enabling email client, but if I want to read my feeds I must enable all email, calendar etc. Is it true? Sorry if I misunderstood something, as I feel I have probably done!
-
@mcastel said in Vivaldi Feed Reader: Break free from the algorithm:
Well, it is true that Vivaldi let me subscribe to feeds without enabling email client, but if I want to read my feeds I must enable all email, calendar etc. Is it true? Sorry if I misunderstood something, as I feel I have probably done!
If I'm not mistaken, what they mean here is that even if you don't use the built-in feed reader, Vivaldi will still detect a feed and open your dedicated feed reader, whatever it might be (e.g. Feedbin).
EDIT: Ignore this, see @marialeal's message.
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@mcastel: Feed detection is on by default. So you will see the Feed icon even if you have MCF disabled. But once you choose to subscribe to a feed in the browser, Mail, Calendar and Feeds will get enabled.
-
@marialeal said in Vivaldi Feed Reader: Break free from the algorithm:
@mcastel: Feed detection is on by default. So you will see the Feed icon even if you have MCF disabled. But once you choose to subscribe to a feed in the browser, Mail, Calendar and Feeds will get enabled.
Yes this is exactly what happened to me now, that I made some test, prompted from what I red. Thanks a lot! Maybe, in the future, it would be interesting exploring the possibility to have a full feed handling without having to enable emails.
-
"Think of it as your personal digital curator for your preferred websites, blogs, podcasts, videos, or news outlets."
A suggestion to be a more powerful actor in defining what websites, blogs, podcasts, videos, or news outlets I really want to read, view or listen, is the incorporation of filters that make it possible.
This is why I use Feedbro on Windows and Feeder on Android:
Some examples of the power of Feedbro, to be imitated:
-
TheBestPessimist
Since we're talking about RSS, would Vivaldi like to make the feed button even better? I have a feature request here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93185/rss-button-allow-subscribe-to-my-custom-feed-reader
-
@barbudo2005 I have also been using Feedbro for years and really appreciate this extension, especially because of its versatile layout.
In Android I use Palabre .
Feedbro:
Palabre:
-
Palabre use filters?
-
Heyyy... nice that feeds are getting a bit of a spotlight!
Now just need to fix some of the annoying keyboard UI quirks, like:
- having to constantly press F5,F7 to get back to the feed index after opening an article
- having to read feeds from the collapsed "feeds" list in the mail panel because there's no delete feed confirmation and I'm constantly deleting a feed when I think I'm deleting an article!
Here's a tip; I discovered recently that software running some websites actually supports feeds even though the site doesn't mention it - and there's a backdoor to make feeds for any page: just add "/rss" to the end of the address! So for example "https://somenewssite/index/localnews" can provide a feed if you just manually change it to "https://somenewssite/index/localnews/rss"...! I've already found a couple of places where this works.
-
@barbudo2005 What do you mean by filters for feed readers?
-
Look the example above :
All those videos of Youtube containing the words "Sana Mente" or "360" in the title will not be shown (Hide article) in the list for CNN.
-
stardepp Translator
@barbudo2005 No, I could not find such a function in Palabre. But Palabre can also import Feeddly, Inoreader, The Old Reader or Twitter.
See also here:https://github.com/levelup/palabre-extensions
-
Following the line of your recommendation it is best to search in the "Page source" for the words RSS, FEED, or ATOM to obtain the exact URL of the Feed.
-
Have you used the filters in Feedbro?
It is very powerful.
-
@barbudo2005 No, I haven't done that yet, but so far I haven't had any need to filter anything at Feedbro.
-
@stardepp Said:
but so far I haven't had any need to filter anything at Feedbro.
Are you extremely open-minded or do you only follow feeds that match your thinking?
-
@barbudo2005 I am a very curious person and am interested in many things.
Please give me an example of where you would use a filter.
-
Efficiently Consume Content
ugh. "Reading articles", "Listening to podcasts", "Enjoying webcomics". There are so many better words to describe how we appreciate and read through online art, journalism, and other published works, which don't make it sound like you're a piece in some industrial machinery. I wish we had a better, more human, catch-all term with a verb and noun that could apply generally to all feed types.
(even "feed" is starting to sound weird the more I say it. )
-
Suppose you follow the Ghacks site and your OS is Windows, and therefore you are not interested in Linux or Apple news, then you filter those news and they do not appear in the list.