I got these weird artifacts
-
I'd need help getting rid of these artifacts happenin on my browser when I switch tab or open new one (all sites, not just youtube). I noticed the color of the artifacts changes based on the theme of the browser. I got Nvidia GPU and recently updated drivers. Tried turning on and off hardware acceleration. Tried few flags. But it's still there. I'm sending you the image of how it looks and vivaldi:gpu screen.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@WeebSpec Please post
- Version of installed Vivaldi
- Version of Windows
- Running GPUs
- Version of installed NVidia driver
Have you tried Troubleshooting issues.
Have you tried to reset gaming/optimisation settings in NVidia Control Panel for Vivaldi or excluded Vivaldi from such settings?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@WeebSpec I do not see such effects with my NVidia GT 710 on Windows 11.
-
@DoctorG
Version of installed Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.57
Version of Windows (Windows 11 Home): 10.0.22631 Build 22631
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB)
Driver version: 551.23