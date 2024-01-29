Force-touch misbehavior
-
Hi there.
The Force-touch function doesn't supported as appropriate. When I'm click it on the link I'm getting a dictionary window embedded in the MacOs and in addition the page loads the source of this link.
How to get a behavior as it is in Safari?
Simple left-click - open link.
Force-touch click - any preferable action which can be selected in the Vivaldi settings, such as preview link or open link in the background tab.
This is my first ticket, I'm not sure if my suggestion can reach developers.
-
Streptococcus
I guess you mean Ctrl-click. I get the expected result (context menu) when I do that. The operating system controls that. I get the same thing if I use Ctrl-click on my desktop. Did you do something to your operating system settings?