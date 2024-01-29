Regression fixes and UI improvements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3252.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot resolves several regressions, includes toolbar buttons improvements and a Chromium bump.
patrickweiden
This regression has been fixed, and you can now effortlessly copy URLs with the search bar in any position (VAB-8495).
Thx
4.1
Startpage icon not appears on the Toolbar.
4.2
And the change of the background that was included in IOS, when it will come to Android?
Pyrlandia7
Will there be a bug fixed with the crossed out shield even though ad blocking is enabled.
Still transparent menu on the Forum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94454/transparent-forum-menu
I'll open the official report
Please bring the shield back. It looks harmonious and symmetrical on the left.
@far4
Hi, whats more annoying to me is the missing Home button.
@mib2berlin
And here's another little glitch.
It plays like this:
- launch snap and load any site
- click on the "magnifying glass" button at the bottom (where the "home" button should be)
- don't type anything, just remove the drop-down list of suggestions and the keyboard with the "back" button or gesture.
Indeed, the shield is just asking for its rightful place
@far4
Hm, i don't even have the Lock icon, it looks:
But this glitches would be OK for me, it is a snapshot and there for testing.
UI improvements should make the usage easier not harder.
How often you need the shield icon compare to the home button.
Few versions ago saw a Flag to replace the Lock ico into the new one o-/-o but now seems the default already.
Just changed that, the function it's the same.
So @far4 seem to need a Profile Clean up
@Zalex108
I love the old style. Besides, who has been bothered by the familiar "lock" icon as a symbol of "encrypted connection" for many-many years?
If anyone wants to return the "lock" as I did, here's the flag, it works for now. I'm sad that google does nonsense and doesn't value tradition.
chrome://flags/#omnibox-2023-refresh-connection-security-indicators
Yes,
It has his history,
Since now most of the sites are already HTTPS, this seems less important but still has better look.
Now the Flag is to restore the icon
@mib2berlin said in Regression fixes and UI improvements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3252.3:
How often you need the shield icon compare to the home button
I think it's the same. Not very often, but both bugs matter in day-to-day operations.
It's better if developers return the shield to the left now, than it will be stuck there for six months, then everyone will get used to it, and the coders will clean up all the bugs and glitches.
One have to disable the flag to get the old one back, not enable.
@far4
Independent of the logo I cant reproduce the glitch.
Remember the best UI designers on the planet create Windows Vista, and they get payed for it, haha.
As @mib2berlin mentions, enabling the lock doesn't overly on the URL neither here.