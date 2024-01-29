Duration of notification
-
Could you add setting for control notifications duration (for new mails, downloads etc.)?
Because now notifications are on for some 25 seconds, and it si pretty anoying to watch it al that time or to have to click on "X" every time to hide it (esspecialy when there is more notification at the same time).
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39
Windows 11
-
DoctorG Ambassador
That is a setting in Windows. Windows Settings for Easy Access
-
Thanks, but what if I don't have ease of access installed in my Windows? (As i don't.)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@user_unknown You have accessibility settings in Windows 11.
-
@DoctorG
No, i didn't install it. Didn't expect that Vivaldi would depend on it.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Hmm, now i see after changing value in OS for notifications that Vivaldi has uses 18 secs showing, a bug not using the OS settings. I already wrote it at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/729113