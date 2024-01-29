Vivaldi лагает в Linux Mint Virginia
-
StarSea205
При прокрутке страницы бывают торможения и фризы.
-
mib2berlin
@StarSea205
Hi, only English in the international forum section, please.
When scrolling the page there are slowdowns and freezes.
Many things can cause this, third party security software, extensions, 800 tabs open on 5 windows and so forth.
I cant reproduce it on my systems with Opensuse Linux, specs in my signature with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 Stable.
Test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Please add your Vivaldi version and your system specs.
Cheers, mib
-
Semenov-Sherin
Just for record:
Linux Mint 21.3 MATE, the last version of Vivaldi works fine.
Чтобы было проще искать причины:
Linux Mint 21.3 с MATE, последняя версия Vivaldi работает нормально.
Попробуй выйти из браузера, удалить папку с профилем и запустить браузер снова. Данные ты потеряешь, но синхронизация многое вернет. Это самый простой способ исправить рандомные косяки.
-
-
Перенёс обсуждение в более подходящий раздел.
-
sedative29rus
Ещё неплохо бы уточнить - при прокрутке любой страницы или какой-то конкретной.