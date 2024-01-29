Vivaldi Closes Upon Login
-
Imovable101
So... fun story. I noticed a little while back (maybe a couple months ago) that when I would leave my computer alone for a while (amount of time doesn't seem to really matter?), it would lock. When I would log back in, Vivaldi seems to just... close. Like, I'll hit enter for my password, lock screen goes away and I see a very brief flash of the Vivaldi window I'd let open before it closes.
OS: Fedora 39 w/ GNOME (though same story w/ Fedora 39 Plasma).
I've been using Wayland on both installations (GNOME and Plasma).
There is no
~/.config/vivaldi/Crashfolder to speak of though when this happens.
Curious what else I might be able to do to track down what maybe causing the browser to close down on login?
-
DoctorG Ambassador