So... fun story. I noticed a little while back (maybe a couple months ago) that when I would leave my computer alone for a while (amount of time doesn't seem to really matter?), it would lock. When I would log back in, Vivaldi seems to just... close. Like, I'll hit enter for my password, lock screen goes away and I see a very brief flash of the Vivaldi window I'd let open before it closes.

OS: Fedora 39 w/ GNOME (though same story w/ Fedora 39 Plasma).

I've been using Wayland on both installations (GNOME and Plasma).

There is no ~/.config/vivaldi/Crash folder to speak of though when this happens.

Curious what else I might be able to do to track down what maybe causing the browser to close down on login?