Login every day on Gmail, Facebook, Amazon, etal.
I used to be able to close my browser and return the next day to same tabs, Gmail, Facebook, Amazon NY Times without logging in again (or only occasionally logging in again.)
Now I have to login in every day, more than once if I close the browser in the middle of a session.
How do I make that stop?
I realize it is in settings, but I don't know which setting.
I don't want to get rid of all security setting in.re. cookies, just he one(s) that allow me to return to regular sites without logging in again.
mib2berlin
@qiken739
Hi, if you set cookies to "Session only" you have to login at restart of Vivaldi.
Search for "cookies" in the settings search field, you will find all relevant settings in a second.
You can add pages to a white list, they will survive the restart.
Open
chrome://settings/cookies
to reach the internal Chromium settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks.
I don't find the cookies setting "Session Only".
I added a whitelist of 1/2 dozen sites I use every day, and only block 3rd party cookies in incognito which I rarely use.
Not sure if I can block all 3rd party cookies as I had in the past, or if that will be more hassle than it is worth.
Obiwan2208
I don't find the cookies setting "Session Only".
"Session only" you'll found it in Settings; Privacy; Cookies.
Then use
chrome://settings/cookiesto add websites to whitelist.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin That worked.