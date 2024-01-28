Panel | [BIG] Sync Icon
Hi,
vivaldi://sync-internalsas a Panel has a Big icon.
Latest Stable and Snapshop 6.6.3249.4
W11
Since a couple versions ago when replaced to
vivaldi://sync-internals
Any way to reduce it or fit as the rest of them?
Til recently was using the chrome one which has no icon.
chrome://sync-internals
Other Vivaldi entries add a small icon but the site does not work as Panel like the
vivaldi://experiments/
Those are the URLs
Do I missed the report?
Thx
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 I get only a white sheet with 6.5 Stable, 6.6 Snapshot and Soprano - no V icon.
I have the BIG icon with latest Stable and Snapshop 6.6.3249.4
This since a couple of updates when changed the Panel URL from
chrome://sync-internalsto
vivaldi://sync-internals
W11
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 V icon, not for me, i checked with vivaldi://sync-internals and chrome://sync-internals
@Zalex108 Yes, this is ugly.
/* Smaller icon for internal webpanels */ #switch .button-toolbar-webpanel .button-icon svg { width: 20px; height: 20px; }
16px is the size of the others but I think 20px looks better
Super!
Thank you!