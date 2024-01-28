Hello,

my version of Vivaldi is 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) stable (64bitové) and I use Ubuntu 23.10. I am working with micro:bit very ofthen and its very unpleasant that WebUSB on Vivaldi still not working - it coudlnt find mi device (microbit) connected in usb. It work smoothly in Chromium, but any version of Ubuntu or Vivaldi never worked. Is there any way how to solve it?

And second qusetion - it is possible to turn on mouse gesture on specific web site - for example on tinkercad?

Thanks for your advice.