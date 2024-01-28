WebUSB
-
Hello,
my version of Vivaldi is 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) stable (64bitové) and I use Ubuntu 23.10. I am working with micro:bit very ofthen and its very unpleasant that WebUSB on Vivaldi still not working - it coudlnt find mi device (microbit) connected in usb. It work smoothly in Chromium, but any version of Ubuntu or Vivaldi never worked. Is there any way how to solve it?
And second qusetion - it is possible to turn on mouse gesture on specific web site - for example on tinkercad?
Thanks for your advice.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@martinvonasek Yes, WebUSB is still broken in Vivaldi.
Sadly i have no solution.
Bug was reported as
VB-101499 "[WebCompat] navigator.usb.requestDevice fails to show selection popup for device" - Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG ok, thanks for your reply!
-
@martinvonasek, have you tried it in flags?
-
In flags I have enabled both options and still same - nothing change:(
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@martinvonasek Because Vivaldi has a knwon unfixed bug and does not show the popup to select the USB device.