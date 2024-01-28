Lost prior tabs again
A while back after setting Vivaldi-s startup to restore the prior tabs only to find that it failed to do so, I recommended something for Vivaldi like I have in Firefox's Panorama Tab add-on, the ability to explicitly save the tabs to a file, so that if the product somehow forgets what to restore, I can restore the tabs from a file.
I was told that wasn't necessary for if the prior tabs were not restored on startup, I only needed to click on the title bar and select to restore the prior tabs and they could be restored. Well, after another upgrade to Vivaldi, despite keeping the settings to restore prior tabs, it did not restore the prior tabs. Restarting Vivaldi and attempting the right-click restore would only restore the session which was missing all of the tabs that were in place before the upgrade.
The novelty of this inability to get back to where I was before a restart is wearing off and I am losing faith in Vivaldi as a reliable browser.
Therefore I ask that a pair of lines be added to the setup, one to explicitly save the current tabs to a file and another to restore a previously save tab file.
If this failure to restore occurs again, I'm throwing in the towel and going back to Firefox.
mib2berlin
@TaffyCheerful
Hi, we have a new feature automatic session backup:
It save the last 3 sessions by default.
But that doesn't replace a proper backup, even I never lost any tabs since Vivaldi 1.0 I have a system backup for important data.
One system or an app crash can break any software.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Check from her too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85752/lost-all-tabs-in-workspaces/62
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Yeah and I lost all tabs in a specific workspace a couple of days ago. Had to restore them all from the bin (fortunately they were there) and move them to their own workspace, but it sucks.
How is this automatic session backup configured/enabled? I did not see it in Settings.
At the top of Settings, it says, "Your browser is being managed by your organization." This is not correct as this is my personal laptop. Does that affect what is displayed in Settings?
@TaffyCheerful
Best would be allowing the user to specify where the backups are stored as files and let the user be responsible for the number of them retained. That would not put a burden on Vivaldi, but would reduce the worry for those who have had their tabs disappear several times while using Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@TaffyCheerful
Hi, managed by your organisation can be showed if you change something in the Registry or disabled auto update of windows with a third party software, for example.
Maybe a experienced Windows user can help here, I am mainly on Linux.
This is how it should look:
OK, I opened Settings and clicked on Display All, searched on Automatic Session Backup, Automatic, and Backup. I got 7 hits for Automatic, but none of them were for Session Backup. Searching for Session, I got 8 hits with the only one using the word Backup was Save Browsing History. Browsing is not Session and the Browsing History backup is as long as Forever, a tad longer than the Last 30 days.
Which of the sub-screens on Settings screen will have the Automatic Session Backup you have displayed?
mib2berlin
@TaffyCheerful
This is not a setting but a panel:
If you don't have it, right click on a panel icon > Edit > Customize Toolbar.
The toolbar editor open and you can move the icon in the panel bar.
Cheers, mib
Found it. Thank you very much. I created one session to see what it looked like. I will check tomorrow to see if additional sessions are added. Saving every hour seems a bit excessive, but if this will save the Workspaces and Tabs, it will be a HUGE help. Once a day would be adequate. Doing it when I close Vivaldi would also work...