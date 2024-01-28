A while back after setting Vivaldi-s startup to restore the prior tabs only to find that it failed to do so, I recommended something for Vivaldi like I have in Firefox's Panorama Tab add-on, the ability to explicitly save the tabs to a file, so that if the product somehow forgets what to restore, I can restore the tabs from a file.

I was told that wasn't necessary for if the prior tabs were not restored on startup, I only needed to click on the title bar and select to restore the prior tabs and they could be restored. Well, after another upgrade to Vivaldi, despite keeping the settings to restore prior tabs, it did not restore the prior tabs. Restarting Vivaldi and attempting the right-click restore would only restore the session which was missing all of the tabs that were in place before the upgrade.

The novelty of this inability to get back to where I was before a restart is wearing off and I am losing faith in Vivaldi as a reliable browser.

Therefore I ask that a pair of lines be added to the setup, one to explicitly save the current tabs to a file and another to restore a previously save tab file.

If this failure to restore occurs again, I'm throwing in the towel and going back to Firefox.