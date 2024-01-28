Buttons of address bar stop working if I set display scale 125% on Windows 10
Strangiato
I use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 on Windows 10, and I set display scale 125% in Windows settings. Sometimes the buttons of the address bar (reload and new tab, for example) stop working. Nothing happens when I click on them, but their shortcuts (F5 and ctrl+t) work.
Is there a solution/workaround for this problem?
Thanks.
This is a reported bug IIRC
You may try playing with UI Zoom
Strangiato
Thanks for your tip, @Zalex108.
When I use display scale in Windows settings and ui zoom in Vivaldi at the same time, Vivaldi ui is scaled twice.
I don't want to set display scale to 100% in Windows settings, so I have to wait for a proper fix from Vivaldi team.
mib2berlin
@Strangiato
Hi, I guess @Zalex108 meant you can set the Vivaldi UI to 85% or something.
I have the Windows setting on 125% and no issues but I am on Windows 11, so we cant really compare this.
Cheers, mib
Yes,
As @mib2berlin mentions, I meant to find a proper regulation between 125% Windows and Vivaldi UI %