Cannot create a new window by dragging down a tab on KDE Plasma Wayland
Strangiato
Hi
I use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
on Arch Linux running the Wayland session of KDE Plasma 6 RC1. My Vivaldi runs natively on Wayland, not on Xwayland.
I can't create a new window by dragging down a tab. I can with chromium 121.0.6167.85-1 running also natively on Wayland on the same system.
And I can't reproduce the bug with the same version of Vivaldi running on Wayland session of Gnome 45.
Is this a known bug on Wayland session of KDE Plasma? Is there a solution/workaround?
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Strangiato Works for me, tested on
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-17-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: Wayland
DoctorG Ambassador
@Strangiato said in Cannot create a new window by dragging down a tab on KDE Plasma Wayland:
KDE Plasma 6 RC1
I can not test, but i guess as KDE is not completed yet a KDE Vvialdi interaction issue.
Strangiato
kde neon testing edition runs Plasma 6 RC1.
It would be nice if anyone else can test too with a live usb or a virtual machine.