Hi

I use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)

on Arch Linux running the Wayland session of KDE Plasma 6 RC1. My Vivaldi runs natively on Wayland, not on Xwayland.

I can't create a new window by dragging down a tab. I can with chromium 121.0.6167.85-1 running also natively on Wayland on the same system.

And I can't reproduce the bug with the same version of Vivaldi running on Wayland session of Gnome 45.

Is this a known bug on Wayland session of KDE Plasma? Is there a solution/workaround?

Thanks.