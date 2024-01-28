Update on using background tabs to open pages?
-
Can anyone report the status of efforts to give Vivaldi for iOS and iPadOS the ability to open pages in background tabs? I don’t see anything here about this over the past year. Thanks.
-
If I long press a link and choose "Open in new tab", the link opens in a new background tab. Is that the behavior you want?
-
Yes, thank you.
-
Follow-up: The Open in New Tab function does appear in the contextual menu from long-pressing, but it doesn’t appear in the contextual menu from a two-finger tap (“Secondary Click”) of a Magic Keyboard trackpad. I’d gotten in the habit of relying on the latter.
LONG PRESS OPTIONS
Open in New Tab
Open in Private
Add to Reading List
Copy Link
TWO-FINGER TAP OPTIONS
Paste/ Select/ Select All
Autofill
Copy to Note
Search With Vivaldi