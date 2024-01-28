speed dials sometimes error
fast call error. only displays subfolders instead of parent folders.. have experienced it several times. must close the application to make it normal again. did anyone experience it too?
is this natural.. or I have to report it as a bug.. in my opinion this is unstable
My post image displays the contents of the folder on the initial page of the speed dial.. which should be to display the parent folder on the initial page of the speed dial
Hi,
As always
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
No Problems here,
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.68
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Samsung A13 | A13 OneUI 5.1
