how to move the zoom tool of place
I can't even take it off as the other icons
@LeakLee, Ctrl+drag normally works. I've hidden the Taskbar and all icons in the Adress bar
@LeakLee There is a bug in the current version that prevents moving the zoom controls, but a fix is already on the way.
Hi, this bug is fixed in an internal build of Vivaldi 6.6, next is publish in the snapshot (Beta), then stable.
I guess we have to wait for the next stable to get it, only critical bugs get into a minor update of a published stable version.
