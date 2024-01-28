@bluewave Happy to help

If you ever want to mod something else in the future, then the good news is that to create that CSS snippet, you basically only need to understand how to read CSS.

All I did was inspect the UI and find what was controlling the width. Then it was as simple as copying the default CSS rule and changing the value. I did overcomplicate it a bit with a CSS variable, but that was only because I wasn't sure exactly what you wanted, so I made it easy to adapt.

Also realized that this would be a good solution if you wanted it to always resize to the contents of the workspace title: