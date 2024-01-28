Change the width of Workspaces button title
-
What would be the CSS to change the width of the title of the Workspaces button on the Main bar, so that workspaces with longer descriptive names could be shown.
For example "Workspace shown here" is shown in full instead of "Workspace sho..."
-
@bluewave You can use this. Just change the CSS variable
--workspaceButtonWidthuntil you get the correct width ( the default width is
160px). And if you don't want the button to shrink when you select a workspace with a shorter name, then you can uncomment the last line of the CSS to keep the width consistent.
/* Increase max width of workspace button text */ .button-toolbar.workspace-popup { /* default: 160px */ --workspaceButtonWidth: 185px; max-width: var(--workspaceButtonWidth); /* Uncomment the line below to keep the button a consistent larger width */ /* width: var(--workspaceButtonWidth); */ }
-
@nomadic Thank you very much!
I can understand CSS enough to understand what you wrote, but not enough to have created this snippet. Seeing the full Workspace names on Vivaldi's main bar (and the popup menu) is a meaningful jump in usability for me. Much appreciated.
I only realised today that Workspaces are functionally Tab Stacks with a different interface. Once I made that connection, Workspaces suddenly became useful as hidden Tab Stacks. Now if only Vivaldi would make it straightforward to to save Workspaces / Tab Stacks to a bookmark folder, overwriting the existing bookmarks in that folder...
-
@bluewave Happy to help
If you ever want to mod something else in the future, then the good news is that to create that CSS snippet, you basically only need to understand how to read CSS.
All I did was inspect the UI and find what was controlling the width. Then it was as simple as copying the default CSS rule and changing the value. I did overcomplicate it a bit with a CSS variable, but that was only because I wasn't sure exactly what you wanted, so I made it easy to adapt.
Also realized that this would be a good solution if you wanted it to always resize to the contents of the workspace title:
/* Increase max width of workspace button text */ .button-toolbar.workspace-popup { max-width: unset; }