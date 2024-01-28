How do I stop automatic address selection?
ultravio1et
Hi, quite a lot of the time when I go to a new webpage, the web page address is automatically selected. I've turned off the setting 'Select address on activation' but this doesn't seem to stop it.
Anyone have any ideas on how to stop this?
mib2berlin
@ultravio1et
Hi, I have no idea how to enable it.
All pages I try have the address not selected.
Do you have some example links?
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57, Opensuse Linux, KDE.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
I think by "Go to a new webpage" he means open a new tab, where focusing the address bar would be normal. If he really is opening a website that shouldn't focus the address field until he clicks on it.
mib2berlin
@sgunhouse
Ah, then this setting should help @ultravio1et
ultravio1et
@mib2berlin said in How do I stop automatic address selection?:
@sgunhouse
Ah, then this setting should help @ultravio1et
already unticked, sorry
ultravio1et
when i click on a speed dial :
this is what i get
mib2berlin
@ultravio1et
Hm, you have to tick (enable) it.
Did you test this in a private window?
Cheers, mib