No one is coming to save us from the tech giants (digi.no)
"Alexandra Kubiak at Startpage and Jon von Tetzchner at Vivaldi believe that not only are you able to make decisions about your own privacy, they believe that you must do so now."
Article in Norwegian:
https://www.digi.no/artikler/debatt-ingen-kommer-for-a-redde-oss-fra-teknologigigantene/542903
@Pathduck, excellent article (translated with the Linguist extension) about something that I think most of us in this forum are well aware of. The intrusion into our private data by large corporations, especially Americans, has reached an unsustainable, no saying criminal, level. putting not only our privacy in question, but also our security with the risk that our sensitive data ends up in the wrong hands, as has happened repeatedly in the past with the leak of even Bank and medical data.
Who is coming to save us from the tech giants?
DoctorG Ambassador
@barbudo2005 No, The Doctor will save us with his TARDIS.
Maybe a joint work of him and them:
