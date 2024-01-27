Snapshot | 6.6.3249.4 Resets Custom MainMenu
Hi,
Just noticed that the Latest Snapshot Resets the Custom MainMenu.
Tested on a Clean Profile already.
6.6.3249.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
W11
On previous version worked fine, today updated to latest and happened.
On Stable keeps working.
Anyone else?
Thx
@pedrosilva said in Mail Search improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3249.4:
Lost my custom menu, is it normal doctor?
Forgot about that.
Hopefully will be fixed to avoid to re add them.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Hi, this is reported to the bug tracker already, confirmed and assigned to a developer.
VB-103524
Customized context/menus get reset to default on upgrade
It seems this happen only on Windows 10, I cant reproduce it on 11 and Linux.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Hm, 22H2 is old but I don`t think this should matter.
I guess we don't get a new snapshot until this is fixed.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: It seems only the file mainmenu.json gets nuked, you can try to overwrite if with a backup file, no idea if this work.
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
I am sorry, my snapshot was not updated to the latest version, I don't auto update the snapshot, only stable and my internal build.
I don't want to test this.
@Zalex108 Same happened to me, I reported the bug. I thought it also happened to the context menu but it didn't. But I guess it can, it just depends on the kind of modification you've done I guess.
Has nothing to do with OS.
To fix, edit your backup file and set the current version number at the bottom, worked for me:
"version": "6.6.3250.4"
@mib2berlin said in Snapshot | 6.6.3249.4 Resets Custom MainMenu:
I don't want to test this.
Yes,
Me neither have auto update enabled but forgot about the comment regarding this and blindly updated today.
Tried several times to overwrite the file but always gets reset.
I'll wait for the moment.
@Pathduck said in Snapshot | 6.6.3249.4 Resets Custom MainMenu:
To fix, edit your backup file and set the current version number at the bottom, worked for me:
"version": "6.6.3250.4"
Though about that expecting it on top and skipped once not seen it at the beginning of file to check it later.
Perfect,
Will try it.
With the
6.6.3249.4
Thx
It works!
Thx!!
@Zalex108 Of course
I hope they make the upgrade of custom menus more robust - this is not the first time it's happened to me...
@Zalex108 said in Snapshot | 6.6.3249.4 Resets Custom MainMenu:
Tried several times to overwrite the file but always gets reset.
So I presume you have a backup copy of your previous working contextmenu.json file. Have you checked if the version string is aligned with the current snapshot before the overwrite?
Notice I'm not on 5.6 but is actually the version in which I had "minor file corruption"
(couldn't access to workspaces context menu at all)
I guess the process involved has missed the instruction to check and update the file.
@Zalex108 Exactly. Usually happen when a new context menu entry appear.
Version string and/or the file sometimes is not updated, causing such issues with the menus.
I aligned my own version string to the current vivaldi version to avoid potential future issues, because is clear now that should be updated. I'll keep an eye on it.