Vivaldi is not working
-
fgvillacres
Hello community,
Please help; I do not know what happened. All of a sudden, Vivaldi stopped working.
This is the error that I received when executing Vivaldi from the terminal. Please help.
My OS is Linux Ubuntu 20.04
[7969:7969:0127/165319.766216:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(162)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. MESA-INTEL: warning: Performance support disabled, consider sysctl dev.i915.perf_stream_paranoid=0 [7969:7969:0127/165319.809226:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(590)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.portal.Settings.Read: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.portal.Error.NotFound: Requested setting not found Trace/breakpoint trap (core dumped)
-
mib2berlin
@fgvillacres
Hi, I guess your OS got a Mesa update, this had break Vivaldi and other Chromium browser several times on Ubuntu, Mint, for example.
Try to start Vivaldi with
--disable-gpufrom a terminal.
If this work this can maybe help:
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
Cheers, mib
-
fgvillacres
Thank you, @mib2berlin, for your response. Unfortunately, running 'vivaldi --disable-gpu' did not resolve the issue. Do you that whether or not it is possible to reinstall Vivaldi without losing saved passwords and tabs?
Best regards,
fg
-
DoctorG Ambassador
sudo apt update sudo apt --reinstall install vivaldi-stable
-
@DoctorG Adding to this: Normally, when you reinstall/uninstall, it does not affect the configuration data for an app. You have to explicitly do a purge to have (most of) that deleted. So this suggestion should be safe. If you install a newer major version of an app, the format/content of the configuration files may change which might cause issues, but what hasn't changed is usually preserved.