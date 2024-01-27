Workspaces to have own Windows Panels and positions
-
I'd like each Workspace to remember its Panel.
Optionally, ofc.
Most importantly, the Bookmarks display in that Panel, because each type of work involves completely different bookmarks.
(Looking through pages of Workspace feature requests, I don't find this one, but I may not have hit on the right keyword combo.)
Thanks
-
Surprised this isn't a highly requested feature
-
mib2berlin
@Vivipop @shutupban
Hi, the forum search is tricky, I mostly use a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=workspace&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Maybe some are fit to your request.
I don't need this, I use different profiles for this.
Cheers, mib