about Page Tiling - how to do ...
Is there a way to have two pages tiled, one page remain tiled while I click thru other pages in the other tile? I would like to not have to keep two windows open to do this same thing.
@wadesmart Hi - isn't this exactly how page tiling works?
You can have 2 pages up but, if Im working on one page and I click a link, if you dont right click and select "open link" it will open another tab and you'll lose the tiling.
@wadesmart Not on all sites - just sites that open new tabs on link click.
I suggest stopping using such sites
But yeah for those sites, just use "Open link".