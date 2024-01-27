Problem searching history
I noticed an issue when I tried to search from my history on iPhone.
When I type a search term and start scrolling down the hits, suddenly the results disappear and only the search field with the term is visible.
Can someone please see if you are having this issue too or if it is only for me?
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3212.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
iOS version: 17.3
Device: iPhone 13 Pro Max
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
Start with the Basic iOS Troubleshooting Steps.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Thanks, sorry about missing the details, I added them now!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @supermurs!
I tested searching in the History Panel and scrolling through the results, but could not reproduce what you encountered.
Does it happen every single time you search?
Hi!
Unfortunately it does, I tried to take a screen recording to demonstrate:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/JjdB5v7ktexHdi9x5
I hope this helps! ️
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I found a bug report in the system, so looks like you're not the only one this is happening to. Though, the other reporter said that it only happens with some search keywords and not others. Is that the case with you as well?
I'll link this forum thread to the bug report.
For me it seems to happen with quite a few keywords, for some I can scroll a bit further than with others.
Thanks for linking the thread and for your help!