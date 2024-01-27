I noticed an issue when I tried to search from my history on iPhone.

When I type a search term and start scrolling down the hits, suddenly the results disappear and only the search field with the term is visible.

Can someone please see if you are having this issue too or if it is only for me?

Vivaldi version: 6.5.3212.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

iOS version: 17.3

Device: iPhone 13 Pro Max