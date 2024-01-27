Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Would love to have a way to change what kind of permissions (such as location, camera, etc.) I grant to a specific site and revoke permission later on. Thank you!
