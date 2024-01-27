High CPU Usage: Utility Storage Service in Local Admin Account Only
-
6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Issue similar to several other topics on this forum whereby the USS is evidently stuck in some infinite loop, pegging CPU usage at 99%. The browser is essentially unusable in this state, though it is able through fits and starts to load pages and respond with glacial speed to mouse commands.
- Closed all open tabs
- Turned off Windows defender
- Disabled all extensions.
- Signed out and re-re-signed into Admin profile
- Did some other tweaks suggested in forum
All with no change
Created a new local user account, and voilà browser is lightning fast.
Since everything is working fine in the other local accounts, I really don't want to reinstall Vivaldi to resolve the issue in a seldom-used account.
But I would like to solve it at some point, does anyone have any suggestions for deeper troubleshooting?
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Danborn I have Vivaldi in a local Admin account ad in installer for current user. All is nice.
I suggest uninstall of Vivaldi (without deleting browser data) adn reinstall with installer from vivaldi.com.