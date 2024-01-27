6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Issue similar to several other topics on this forum whereby the USS is evidently stuck in some infinite loop, pegging CPU usage at 99%. The browser is essentially unusable in this state, though it is able through fits and starts to load pages and respond with glacial speed to mouse commands.

Closed all open tabs

Turned off Windows defender

Disabled all extensions.

Signed out and re-re-signed into Admin profile

Did some other tweaks suggested in forum

All with no change

Created a new local user account, and voilà browser is lightning fast.

Since everything is working fine in the other local accounts, I really don't want to reinstall Vivaldi to resolve the issue in a seldom-used account.

But I would like to solve it at some point, does anyone have any suggestions for deeper troubleshooting?