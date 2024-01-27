Vivaldi Day: it's all about you
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Dedicated to building better browsers and services for everyone, we mark 9 years of Vivaldi today.
Happy Birthday Enjoy your day
Happy Vivaldi day!
edwardp Ambassador
Happy Birthday!
Nine!? Where does the time go
RiveDroite Ambassador
Happy birthday!!
Happy birthday!
@LonM I know, right? I was in my early 60's then, feeling young and spry, and in my 70's now. Beginning to feel the effects of age. And yet, it seems like only a couple of years. Where the hell does the time go?
@Ayespy, welcome to the club
Wish you many successful years!
Feliz Cumpleaños Vivaldi Browser !!!
@Team_Vivaldi, Happy Vilvaldi day, I’m very new in the community and i beleave in the power of influence the face to face or mouth to mouth. And I will help in my local community I will give the PPP to my Spanish community again!
sev7en Ambassador
Let me say, not the best...simply the only one. ️