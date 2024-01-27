Vivaldi for OS X address bar short
Consapevolezza
Hi,
I am running Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (x86_64) on Mac OS X Sonoma 14.2.1.
My URL bar used to be centered and wide but is now short and shifted to the left, which has made orienting the web browser to certain websites a pain. I tried looking through the Preferences window as well as on the Interwebs but to no avail. Has anybody encountered this phenomenon before?
Thanks,
C
OakdaleFTL
@Consapevolezza Use right-click menu and select customize... That will show you the default setting.
Consapevolezza
@OakdaleFTL Thank you so much! It's fixed! You tremendously improved my productivity and experience using Vivaldi.