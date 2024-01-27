Two Problems and a Feature that Vivaldi should already have.
kalebpalaciodesouza
1 - In Linux, when opening Vivaldi, a PopUp window 'XGD Open' appears (and this has not been checked/fixed for a long time).
2 - When using the Google Translate extension and translating a page, there is no button (x) to close the translation bar.
Resource:
1 - Option to show favorites bar only when opening a new tab. This will give more space for the content of an open website, leaving the bar hidden, just like in Chrome and Microsoft Edge, for example.
DoctorG Ambassador
Depends on your Settings → Startup.
Known issue. ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86833/open-xdg-popup-when-starting-vivaldi
Bug was reported as: VB-97469 "Settings for Startpage and Startup calls xdg-open" - Confimed
Known issue.
VB-98199 "Google translate extension does not have a close button on the "translate this page" bar" - Confirmed.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29930/show-the-bookmarks-bar-only-on-new-tabs