Eight years ago...
Aaron Translator
And I installed it, same day.
mib2berlin
I created an account 28 Jan 2015, one day later.
Happy Vivaldi user since then, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ayespy Same did i on this day.
I somewhat later with the first stable.
RiveDroite Ambassador
I started using Vivaldi in 2015 during the beta alongside a different browser.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Thank you for remembering, but it's actually 9 years!! We've just published a blog about it with a recap of questions from yesterday's AMA: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-day-its-all-about-you
edwardp Ambassador
Since 2016.
As a Soprano, I was earlier. I was a tester for old Opera, and they asked me to continue with Vivaldi before the first public announcement.
@DoctorG Great minds think alike.