Linux -- Vivaldi Mail deleted messages only get tagged.
-
I am on Pop OS 22.04. In Vivaldi Mail, deleting a message only tags it. Does not move it to trash folder.
NOTE: There is no server setting to choose not to tag. I searched in the Mail preferences, on Linux this is not there.
Please, this is very inconvenient......Any solutions?
--
EDIT: With the latest beta version this seems to be working. If it changes I'll be back!!
ModEdit: Higlight Fix
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Good it's already fixed
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Well....it lasted for 24 hours. It's back again and is only tagging trashed emails -- not moving them to trash folder.
Vivaldi: 6.5.3206.57
Happening immediately after setting up accounts
Linux (PopOS 22.04)
-
mib2berlin
@premanu
Hi, do you have the trash icon enabled in unread?
I cant reproduce this:
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57, Opensuse Linux.
Cheers, mib
-
Nope. It still just tags it. Yes, I have the icons. Using either icons or the menu "Move to trash", it just tags it.
EDIT: Embarrasment! I was at the root account folder not specifically in the "Inbox" folder. Aargh! Stupidity happens!
-
mib2berlin
@premanu
Shit happens.
But I meant the trash icon in the Show Bar, it only show trash in the root folder if you enable it, this is in the root folder:
-
How does one enable or disable it? It shows up in both the root of the account and inbox folder.
-
mib2berlin
@premanu
Click on it to en/disable it.
-
OK. I am using a simple theme. Clicking on it I get a drop down menu arrow. Clicking again makes the menu arrow go away. It does not change color or dissappear.
Changing the theme does not colorize the icons.
EDIT: You can forget this issue. It is what it is. At least it works and I figured it out.
-
One other thing, if I may. How do I stop the client from downloading emails beyond a given year/date? Like, I want it to stop at say all emails till 2023. The server settings in Vivaldi are quite sparse in my install.
-
@premanu There isn't any way to date-limit emails at this time. (Frankly, in 30 years of dealing with email across sixteen kinds of clients and multiple webmail providers, I never heard of such a setting until someone asked for it here.)
-
OK. Thanks for all the help!