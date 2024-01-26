Will Vivaldi develop both WebKit and Chromium version for iOS?
kyu3a Ambassador
Apple declared to allow that Developers use other rendering engine than WebKit on iOS. But this rule will be applied in Europe only.
So, I have a question. Will Vivaldi develop both WebKit and Chromium version for iOS?
Apple announces changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union - Apple
https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/01/apple-announces-changes-to-ios-safari-and-the-app-store-in-the-european-union/
corconegr3 Translator
From previous discussions it was clear that keeping the two developments was too costly in terms of resources (this was when they started development for iOS).
Would like to know official opinion though, now that we have statement from apple, not just rumours.
Will Vivaldi continue on webkit? Move to chromium?
RiveDroite Ambassador
They would only be able to use Chromium in the EU. So that means they'd need to support WebKit and Chromium for iOS.
Also, since the EU law only specifies iOS and not iPadOS, Apple being Apple isn't allowing other engines on iPads even in the EU.
I'm thinking that this makes it too difficult to support.
If that is the case. Then Vivaldi really needs to squash the bugs on the webkit version. Mainly the bug where the ad blocker refetches and gets stuck on”applying new blocker settings” every time the browser restarts, which ramps up the CPU, killing the battery life. As of now, the iOS version is just about unusable for me.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Veddu have you opened tickets for the issues?
I did. Both when Vivaldi was on beta and stable.
corconegr3 Translator
@Veddu disabling the adblocker is a workaround.
I think they just need time to fix it.
I know, but coming from Safari + adguard and brave, I can’t use the internet without an adblocker…