Group tabs by host chain of command?
stardepp Translator
Is there a way to create a command chain so that you can group tabs by host?
Intended as a button for the status bar.
Pesala Ambassador
@stardepp Stack Tabs by Host is not yet available as a command.
barbudo2005
Sorry for being repetitive, but give a try to Otto Tabs (from a former user of this forum):
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2