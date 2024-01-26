I'm in the process of making Vivaldi my go-to browser, and Chrome my backup, but I'm running into a dealbreaker issue here.

When I'm trying to type in any text input fields, Vivaldi seems to struggle a bit. The blinking indicator blinks in a rather erratic fashion. Text input is stuttery and laggy, and is very noticeable if you're holding down the backspace key to remove a chunk of text rather than just a letter or two. This is making text input and correction rather frustrating, and I'm not even a fast typist. If there isn't a way to fix this, then my Vivaldi migration may have to be put on hold as I can't use a browser that can't smoothly handle something as simple as text input.

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)

Fresh installation.

Happening on all sites since installation.