Vivaldi struggling with text input fields.
I'm in the process of making Vivaldi my go-to browser, and Chrome my backup, but I'm running into a dealbreaker issue here.
When I'm trying to type in any text input fields, Vivaldi seems to struggle a bit. The blinking indicator blinks in a rather erratic fashion. Text input is stuttery and laggy, and is very noticeable if you're holding down the backspace key to remove a chunk of text rather than just a letter or two. This is making text input and correction rather frustrating, and I'm not even a fast typist. If there isn't a way to fix this, then my Vivaldi migration may have to be put on hold as I can't use a browser that can't smoothly handle something as simple as text input.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3085)
Fresh installation.
Happening on all sites since installation.
@EvilOtaku hi we should know where is failing.. some extensions can mess with input boxes
-
-
-

-
@Hadden89 This is a fresh installation of the newest version. Nothing to clear as far as data since I've only been using it a couple hours, and I don't have any extensions yet.
@Zalex108 I updated the post with that information. Thanks for the heads up.
mib2berlin
@EvilOtaku
Hi, do you use a third party security software?
They can slowdown Vivaldi, while the mainstream browser are whitelisted automatically Vivaldi is not.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Please add a link to such a page, it doesn't happen on any page I use.
Check also the Hardware Acceleration, try disabling it.
@mib2berlin I'm using WIndows built in security. Not sure what they're calling it at this point. No other apps like Norton. As far as links, the entirety of YouTube. Also tested on Vivaldi social and right here, right now in the forums.
I know how to whitelist in Windows security software, so if you can kindly tell me what I need to whitelist (specific file and folder paths please), I can try that.
@Zalex108 AH! That fixed it! Not sure why that would mess with it, but I doubt I'd need acceleration in a web browser on a modern system.
Would be needed for some sites.
You would try one more thing:
Enable
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Enable HW/A (Hardware Acceleration) again
Restart and see,
IF still revert it, either both or just the HW/A.
After digging a little deeper, it seems the browser has some problems with Nvidia GPU's? I have a laptop that lets my system choose which graphics to use, either the on-die graphics (Intel UHD on an i9-13900HX) or an Nvidia RTX 4080. If I set it myself to use the 4080 then I get that stuttering, but if I swt it to use the Intel graphics the stutter goes away even when I turn hardware acceleration back on.
mib2berlin
@EvilOtaku
It's called Defender and this does not harm Vivaldi.
But you find the reason already.
Which GPU or iGPU is running on your system?
Edit:
The iGPU of a i9 should manage all video streaming and such.
Check if the Nvidia drive create a profile for Vivaldi, this is not necessary and cause issues sometimes, delete it.
Cheers, mib
For nVidia you can set up specific settings for Apps, you may check into this if you want to use it with V, otherwise, use the integrated.
@Zalex108 That seems to have fixed the issue for me when I have Nvidia graphics enabled.
Edit: Changing the flag is what fixed it for me.
@EvilOtaku said in Vivaldi struggling with text input fields.:
@Zalex108 That seems to have fixed the issue for me when I have Nvidia graphics enabled.
The Flag is related to Chromium so would be behaving the same way on others.
One thing some people recommends and I use at works but for "transparency / disguise" reasons, is to Clone and Rename the Vivaldi.exe file to Chrome.exe, so will run as Chrome and many apps will whitelist the exe.
There are some reports on that way, algo regarding GPUs performance.
You can try also if you what to play with it.