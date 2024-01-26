not playing animated gifs
OS: high sierra 10.13.6 (most recent hardware will support)
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.56
Getting many messages along the lines of "unable to play" for animated gifs on twitter/facebook. Is there something I can do to fix?
You have to allow “Autoplay” in site settings. There is a possibility this setting is blocked by default on all sites, in which case you won’t be able to run gifs. Set autoplay to “allow” for the specific sites you need it for, or alternatively allow autoplay for all pages. This might not be your issue, however. Please provide a link to affected gifs so others can check it out.