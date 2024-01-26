I can't set the default browser, it's not in the list
DoctorG Ambassador
@dima24266 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@dima24266 How had you installed Vivaldi?
The Installer has a option to set default browser.
And in Settings → General → Startup → Default Browser you can set it as Default.
