Strange behavior when close incognito tab
Hi. When I open VIvaldi incognito tab, then open second tab (I open or i click link, which open site in different tab) and then I close one of the tabs (all tabs are in incognito mode) I be redirect to "start page" of Vivaldi with normal tabs. I must click tab icon, then incognito tabs and I see my opened tabs. This works o lub at first time when I close incognito tab for first time. After that strange behavior I cna open other incognito tabs, close it and everything works fine. Is it normal?
edwardp Ambassador
@arlid I'm using Vivaldi on Android 10. With the current Stable version 6.5.3217.68, I had seven Incognito tabs open and once one of them was closed, the other six remained open, which I believe is the correct behavior.