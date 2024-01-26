Separately syncing Bookmarks and Speed Dial
As I´m using Vivaldi at home and work also, I need a different Speed Dial on different places. But turning off syncing also influence syncing Bookmarks, which I´d like to share on all of my devices. So do you mind splitting these into two different choices, please? Thank You.
mib2berlin
@letress
Hi, I support your request.
As workaround use two speed dials:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Oh my god I don´t even knew I can have more Speed Dials, thank you very much for answer Still a newbie on Vivaldi, but that kinds of customisation are really impressing me. And great community also