Hi,

want to know if its maybe possible to see some special Tabs in all workspaces or maybe just the pinned? In my case I have some pinned Tabs with chats, calls and other stuff. If I switch to another workspace I can't see them anymore. Have to switch always between the workspaces.

The Web Panel is too small, I've tried it already.

Or maybe someone has another idea?

Thanks and regards,

Lukas

6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)