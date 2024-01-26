Solved Possible to see some Tabs in all workspaces?
lukasadrian
Hi,
want to know if its maybe possible to see some special Tabs in all workspaces or maybe just the pinned? In my case I have some pinned Tabs with chats, calls and other stuff. If I switch to another workspace I can't see them anymore. Have to switch always between the workspaces.
The Web Panel is too small, I've tried it already.
Or maybe someone has another idea?
Thanks and regards,
Lukas
6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@lukasadrian
Hi, this is not possible but there is a feature request for it.
You can check all feature request on a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=workspaces&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
What do you meant with to small for web panels?
Cheers, mib
lukasadrian
@mib2berlin said in Possible to see some Tabs in all workspaces?:
What do you meant with to small for web panels?
Hey, thanks for your answer!
I mean, I can make the Panel wider but then I have to make it smaller if I go on some Tab. I have always to adjust the size of the Panel. I was working with that for weeks.
With the Tab would be perfect. I was just hoping that I didn't find that function.
I found that Feature Request, thanks!!!
mib2berlin
@lukasadrian
You can make single panels auto close and use separate width for different panels.
I need a chat panel very width but my mail panel minimum wide, no problem.
With this feature you can zoom panels.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/
Cheers, mib