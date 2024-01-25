is a glitch from Bookmarks bar ??
I got an issue with the bookmarks bar, I recently deleted all the data of my account because, I forgot my password, I don't know if that delete all as password, bookmarks, etc., but that not happened
now I made a new account and the bookmarks don't show the folders
what can i do??
Hi,
Click on the BookMarks menu
Find out the Bookmarks Bar Folder, I guess it has been reset and the Default now it's another one.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@LeakLee
Hi, delete the remote data only delete data on the server not on you device.
It depends which folder you have enabled as bookmark bar folder, this is the root folder.
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 I want to ask you something, is there some way to export my bookmarks, I just see that can just import the bookmarks
@mib2berlin it worked, thanks guys
mib2berlin
@LeakLee
In the file menu is an export item, it export the bookmarks as HTML file.
All browser can import such a file.
Cheers, mib