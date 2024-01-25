Issue with ® Symbol on YouTube
Pesala Ambassador
I can use a Registered Trademark symbol in most places, but in YouTube comments it displays like this:
Oscar Nominated
My default Sans Serif font for Webpages is Arial, but I have tried other fonts with the same result in Vivaldi Snapshot and Stable.
Firefox displays it correctly.
Hi,
Same here
Symbol copied from https://emojipedia.org/registered
Latest SnapShot 6.6.3250.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
W11
Pesala Ambassador
@Zalex108 Thank you for checking. Reported as:
VB-103516 Registered Trademark Displays Incorrectly in YouTube Comments
Same in Opera, Chrome, Edge, Brave so I don't see how Vivaldi can do anything about this.
YT will have to get their stuff fixed