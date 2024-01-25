Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail
-
When I start Vivaldi, it presents a Google permission asking to use "x" gmail account. That's ok. Then the window minimizes but then bounces back to full screen. In order to work in Vivaldi I have to keep the sign-on window minimized. Then Vivaldi opens in a different window & I can go to work in Vivaldi. Beyond that, everything seems to operate correctly..... Has anyone else see this behavior? TIA
-
Hi,
I guess you use Vivaldi Integrated Mail or Calendar with a G account?
If so,
Check your Cookies settings.
For session only would produce that.
Otherwise, Clean Site Data and re add the Password.
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, this happen sometimes after you update Vivaldi.
Google "think" this is a new software and you have to go through the login process again if you use Mail and/or a Google calendar.
If you dismiss to popup window will never go away.
Cheers, mib
-
@Zalex108 said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
Otherwise, Clean Site Data and re add the Password.
@Zalex108 not sure what you mean here. Could you explain further? TIA
-
@janrif said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
@Zalex108 said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
Otherwise, Clean Site Data and re add the Password.
@Zalex108 not sure what you mean here. Could you explain further? TIA
Follow the Clean Site Data linked above for the GMail website
This will delete its Cookies
You will need to add the Password again.
-
@Zalex108 said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
Follow the Clean Site Data linked above for the GMail website
This will delete its Cookies
@Zalex108 Thanks again for your help. I hate to sound stupid but what "Clean Site Data linked above for the GMail website" are you referring to? TIA
-
@janrif said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
what "Clean Site Data linked above for the GMail website" are you referring to?
Sorry,
I've missed to post it.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
-
@Zalex108 said "Follow the Clean Site Data linked above for the GMail website
This will delete its Cookies" Is this what you mean that I delete? TIA
Scope: https://forum.vivaldi.net/
Storage key:
Ancestor chain bit: SameSite
Registration ID: 296
Navigation preload enabled: false
Navigation preload header length: 4
Active worker:
Installation Status: ACTIVATED
Running Status: STOPPED
Fetch handler existence: EXISTS
Fetch handler type: NOT_SKIPPABLE
Script: https://forum.vivaldi.net/service-worker.js
Version ID: 1268
Renderer process ID: 0
Renderer thread ID: -1
DevTools agent route ID: -2
Client:
ID: 8cc633e9-e368-4120-a5ae-42f6d9ffe9f6
URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94601/signing-into-vivaldi-w-google-mail/7?_=1706280676257
-
@Zalex108 said in Signing into Vivaldi w Google Mail:
Extras
This cleans the Site Data also its Cookies
Use the Lock icon at the Address Bar as mentioned on the Help
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
This, other things
Unregister any for Google
- Clean Service Workers