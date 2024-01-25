Vivaldi won't let me add or save addresses for Autofill
Anyone else have this issue or find a work around?
When I got to add addresses the edit button is greyed out and there is no add button.
Hi,
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Entries get added when you fill out a form on a web page. Once you have some entries, you can edit them.