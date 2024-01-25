Can't find dark design for websites...
Hi! I think I'm going blind or something but I can't for the life of me find how to activate the dark website design in my Vivaldi browser on my tablet, like I have it on my smartphone. It's driving me crazy!
I have spent 20 minutes now searching forums and the help section within the app without any luck. Is it hidden somewhere or can't I see the forest for the trees here? 🫤
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
The option it's inside Appearance >Theme Menu.
Also,
Some useful links:
