After the last update, the problem with thumbnails on browser tabs returned. After turning the browser off and on, on many pages these thumbnails disappear.

On top of that, you can see a decidedly slower performance of the browser itself. Its individual elements, such as menus, display more slowly than before. A blank tab is also definitely slower to load. On my computer, until now the blank tab with bookmark thumbnails loaded immediately, but now I see a flash of a white page first, and only then do the bookmark thumbnails load.

This is one of the worse updates.