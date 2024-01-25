Problem with thumbnail in tab and with performace
-
After the last update, the problem with thumbnails on browser tabs returned. After turning the browser off and on, on many pages these thumbnails disappear.
On top of that, you can see a decidedly slower performance of the browser itself. Its individual elements, such as menus, display more slowly than before. A blank tab is also definitely slower to load. On my computer, until now the blank tab with bookmark thumbnails loaded immediately, but now I see a flash of a white page first, and only then do the bookmark thumbnails load.
This is one of the worse updates.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@helixo Do you use Vivaldi Sync?
-
@DoctorG said in Problem with thumbnail in tab and with performace:
Do you use Vivaldi Sync?
Yes.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@helixo Happend for me too after Sync kicked in
Broken image icon or text instead of thumb/user image.
-
@DoctorG said in Problem with thumbnail in tab and with performace:
Broken image icon or text instead of thumb/user image.
I just wrote about it. It's a little annoying. You turn off the browser, and when you turn it on you see a broken icon instead of thumb image.
A small thing, but annoying.
-
Total long shot. When this happens do you close and open Vivaldi almost immediately after one another? If that is the case Vivaldi might still be closing down. Could you check?
-
mib2berlin
@helixo
Hi, I had to disable bookmarks in sync to avoid this.
This is fixed in the latest snapshot already, I guess we get this in the next stable, I fear.
Cheers, mib