MIssing Setting in Windows Version
HI GUys
On my Linux version i have this option (see image) but in windows does not exist is this normal for functionality missing in different O/S.
I cannot see why this would not be in Windows version or is there a way of doing it it in windows (moving settings button to right( ?
@OsoPolar said in MIssing Setting in Windows Version:
I cannot see why this would not be in Windows version
Because Windows only has the controls on the right side?
is there a way of doing it it in windows (moving settings button to right( ?
Probably with custom CSS. Gonna be a lot of work though.