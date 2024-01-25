@twisted8000 You can back up most important things. If by "the layout" you mean how the UI is set up, it's probably saved somewhere, likely in the Preferences file. But generally not a huge deal to just set things up again anyway.

Bookmarks and Passwords can be exported

Files can be backed up from the profile folder (see Help > About)

Most relevant files to back up - at least those I care about:

Bookmarks

contextmenu.json (customized menus)

mainmenu.json (customized menus)

History

Login Data (passwords)

Notes

Preferences

Secure Preferences

Web Data (search engines)

For the Mail client there's probably more, but I don't use Mail.

Easiest way to set up a basic "backup" is probably to just enable Sync:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/

But Sync is not really a backup - i.e. you mess up and delete something, Sync will sync your deletion to all devices. So don't do only that, do a proper backup as well.