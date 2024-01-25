Back Up Vivaldi Setting?
twisted8000
Hello so is there anyway to back up the way you have Vivaldi set up? Just thinking if other people who are tired of Chrome and want to switch here. It would be easier for me if you could back up the layout with out backing up the bookmarks, but I didn't know if that was even possible.
Thanks
@twisted8000 You can back up most important things. If by "the layout" you mean how the UI is set up, it's probably saved somewhere, likely in the
Preferencesfile. But generally not a huge deal to just set things up again anyway.
- Bookmarks and Passwords can be exported
- Files can be backed up from the profile folder (see Help > About)
Most relevant files to back up - at least those I care about:
Bookmarks
contextmenu.json (customized menus)
mainmenu.json (customized menus)
History
Login Data (passwords)
Notes
Preferences
Secure Preferences
Web Data (search engines)
For the Mail client there's probably more, but I don't use Mail.
Easiest way to set up a basic "backup" is probably to just enable Sync:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
But Sync is not really a backup - i.e. you mess up and delete something, Sync will sync your deletion to all devices. So don't do only that, do a proper backup as well.
Hi,
Check also
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps