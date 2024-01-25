Search not working
-
When I type an item in the Search bar and press Return, it disappears and no research results are shown.. I am running the latest version of Vivaldi (6.5.3206.57). It makes no difference what Search engine (Google, Bing etc) I set as the default.
How can I fix this please?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Wintings No such issue with 6.5.3206.57 Win 11.
Typing test in search field and hit Return key let DickDuckGo (or Bing or Google) search for test in tab.
What is missing for you? Suggestions in the search field or search results in tab?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
Thanks. When I type test and hit Return, the only thing that happens is that the word test word disappears. No new tab or search results page appear.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Wintings Are you using Guest Profile? There the search fails.
What happens if you use a test profile (no settings and no extensions!)?
-
Yes, it was obviously something to do with my Profile. I logged out, changed my password, logged in again and the search function is now working again. Thanks for your prompt help DoctorG