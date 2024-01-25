ELI5 how to calendar synch between desktop and iOS
-
mattshepherd
I'm hoping to have Vivaldi as my "forever browser", but the fact that I can't have the calendar hop from desktop to iOS is a challenge. I understand there's a way to have the Vivaldi calendar spit out data that an iOS calendar can absorb, but this is an entirely new world for me -- are there instructions or pointers somewhere I could look at?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hey!
The mobile versions of Vivaldi on iOS and Android don't include the mail and calendar clients that Vivaldi on desktop has. On mobile you need to add your calendar account to your preferred calendar app, either Apple's own or one from the App Store.
Also, the events in the local account in Vivaldi Calendar are never synced. If you want to access your events from multiple devices, you need to use an online calendar service for it. For example, Vivaldi Webmail's calendar, iCloud, etc.